With the first pick in the NFL Draft one startup will select ... $1 million!

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Seven startups met in Titletown for a chance to win $1 million.



Titletown Tech says that the event was a great opportunity to introduce bright startups to local investors

The winner of the $1 million will also get to go on the NFL Draft stage and participate

Pat O'Donnell, the founder of one startup, says the event was a great chance to grow

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Seven startups in a pitch-off to win $1 million. The Titletown Tech Startup Draft is an event that brought nationwide companies and local investors together, with everything geared toward the NFL Draft.

The kickoff event for the startup draft was the first chance for the startups to pitch their ideas face to face with local investors and experts.

"We got applications from startups around the country,” said Craig Dickman, Titletown Tech’s managing partner.

Dickman says the event will show NFL Draft visitors part of what their industry has to offer.

"What we want to show you is amazing founders solving really important problems that matter to the world,” said Dickman.

To do that, Titletown Tech brought the finalists right here to the shadow of Lambeau Field.

"They talked about the concentration of manufacturers in Wisconsin and that really showed through today,” said Pat O’Donnell.

O'Donnell is the CEO and Founder of Shelfmark, an artificial intelligence computer precision vision company based out of western Pennsylvania.

"The idea of a venture competition based here in the heartland for a company solving problems for heartland based companies, it was the perfect event for us,” said O’Donnell.

The startups will be in town tomorrow as well before heading their separate ways.

"Just an incredible ecosystem and glad we could be a part of it for the week,” O’Donnell added.

Voting will be live on Titletown Tech's website and the winner will be announced on April 24th just before the start of the draft.

The winner of the startup draft doesn't just get $1 million, they get another sweet prize. They actually get to be on stage to participate in the NFL Draft.