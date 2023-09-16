Texas AG Ken Paxton cleared of all 16 charges in impeachment trial

After about eight hours of deliberations and an official vote, Texas state senators have reached a verdict in the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton, who was facing 16 articles of impeachment for bribery, corruption, and being unfit for office, has been acquitted on all 16 counts. He is now reinstated to office.

The votes fell along party lines for the most part.

A two-thirds majority would have been required to convict Paxton and remove him from office.

During deliberations, senate jurors heard from some of Paxton’s former top aides who reported him to the FBI. The whistleblowers outlined their concerns about Paxton’s relationship with — and efforts to protect — Austin real estate developer Nate Paul. Paul was indicted on federal charges that he made false statements to banks.

Testimony also included an alleged extramarital affair that Paxton had with a woman Paul employed at the behest of the attorney general.

In closing statements, Republican state Rep. Andrew Murr, who helped lead the impeachment, made a final plea to convict Paxton.

"If we don’t keep public officials from abusing the powers of their office, then frankly no one can," Murr said, according to The Associated Press.

Paxton was not present in the senate chamber during what is the Texas' first impeachment trial in nearly half a century, according to AP. He also was not present over the majority of the two-week trial.

A jury of nearly 30 senators is has been involved in the historic vote.

