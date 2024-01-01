Ted Stefaniak – Neighborhood Account Executive

Ted Stefaniak brings a unique background to the sales team. Ted joined NBC26 as the Sports Director in 2002 showcasing his passion for the Green Bay Packers, local high school, and college sports. In 2019 Ted transitioned to Account Executive by helping businesses find value and results through advertising in local news and sports. As a longtime resident of Green Bay, Ted is still intimately involved in local sports. Ted is the voice of Sports Showdown, the premiere Friday night Game of the Week on TV32. Ted is also one of the voices for the Wisconsin Herd in Oshkosh – also on TV 32. If sports are happening in NE Wisconsin, Ted is your expert!

Ted and his wife Jessica have two daughters and recently became grandparents! In their free time they enjoy spending time with family and friends.

You can reach Ted at ted.stefaniak@nbc26.com.