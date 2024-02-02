'Suits' spinoff gets pilot order at NBC. Here's what fans can expect

The "Suits" court is back in session — but with a whole new legal team to bring the drama.

A spinoff of the recent-hit TV show has landed a pilot order at NBCUniversal, set in the same universe as the original 2011 series but with a brand new cast.

Titled "Suits: L.A.," the new entry in the show's universe — another spinoff, "Pearson," was canceled after one season in 2019 — will follow Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor in New York who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles, per the show's logline.

"His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career," it continues. "Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

The show is set to begin production in Vancouver in late March, and if the pilot gets picked up to series, "Suits: L.A." could premiere in the 2024-25 season.

Returning to helm the project is "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh, as is the first show's producer, Universal Studio Group's UCP.

Korsh and the studio began working on the new project in October, per The Hollywood Reporter, after "Suits" had a massive summer on streaming.

The Manhattan-based series ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 on USA Network, but its popularity didn't really take off until it was added to Netflix in June of 2023.

Within its first week on the platform, it racked up 3 billion viewing minutes, setting Nielsen's record for most-viewed acquired streaming title. It stuck in Netflix's Top 10 series list for at least four weeks while staying in Nielsen's Streaming Top 10 for months. Ultimately, it broke the data company's record for most-ever No. 1 appearances on its charts.

As for if fans of the first series will see some familiar faces on their screens again, it's currently unclear whether the "Suits" cast — like Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle or Sarah Rafferty — will return for the Los Angeles series, with no casting details yet announced.

Markle was involved in the show before joining the royal family, so it’s unlikely she’ll return for the spinoff, as she’s stepped away from acting. But, some have expressed interest in continuing the story.

After being asked about a spinoff last month, Adams, who played Michael Ross, said, "If we got the phone call, if I got the phone call, I'm ready to suit up again. I love the show, I love the character and I loved working with all these people."

