Steven Purath - Regional Digital Strategist

Steven Purath is a digital advertising expert with over two decades of experience helping businesses of all sizes across the country create winning strategies to meet their goals. His knowledge of streaming, hyper local, display, or targeted campaigns can help your business set itself apart from the crowd. Whether you’re a local business who wants to speak to the local community or a nationwide company that wants to speak to multiple communities, Steven can provide the resources necessary for success.

Beyond his career, Steven and his wife of 30 years, Cheryl, are camping enthusiasts who find joy in spending time with family and friends. Together, they’re proud parents to their two children Samantha and Jordan.

You can reach Steven at steven.purath@scripps.com.