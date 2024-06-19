Still no shot clock in Wisconsin: Takeaways from WIAA board meeting

STEVENS POINT — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) held its final Board of Control meeting for the 2023-24 school year at its Stevens Point office today, and the board once again voted against adding a shot clock in high school basketball.

The board voted 6-4 against implementing the shot clock for the 2026-27 school year, with the option of including it in non-conference play in 2025-26. Had it been approved, it would have advanced to a membership vote at the 2025 Annual Meeting.

The board's decisions also included:



Spectators who are ejected from competitions will be required to take a free online sportsmanship class, and serve a one-game suspension, before returning

A state team tournament in girl's wrestling will begin in 2026-27

The WIAA will recognize a girls’ team champion and runner-up, beginning in 2024-25, based on state individual results, until the girls’ team state tournament is developed and begins

The full list of decisions is available on the WIAA's Twitter/X account here.

Click here for more NBC 26 Beyond the Score coverage.