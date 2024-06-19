Watch Now
SportsYouth Sports

Actions

Still no shot clock in Wisconsin: Takeaways from WIAA board meeting

Five local teams heading to Madison for boys state basketball tournament
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DeCandido, Marisa
Five local teams heading to Madison for boys state basketball tournament
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jun 19, 2024

STEVENS POINT — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) held its final Board of Control meeting for the 2023-24 school year at its Stevens Point office today, and the board once again voted against adding a shot clock in high school basketball.

The board voted 6-4 against implementing the shot clock for the 2026-27 school year, with the option of including it in non-conference play in 2025-26. Had it been approved, it would have advanced to a membership vote at the 2025 Annual Meeting.

The board's decisions also included:

  • Spectators who are ejected from competitions will be required to take a free online sportsmanship class, and serve a one-game suspension, before returning
  • A state team tournament in girl's wrestling will begin in 2026-27
  • The WIAA will recognize a girls’ team champion and runner-up, beginning in 2024-25, based on state individual results, until the girls’ team state tournament is developed and begins

The full list of decisions is available on the WIAA's Twitter/X account here.

Click here for more NBC 26 Beyond the Score coverage.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller