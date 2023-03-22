Wisconsinites get defensive after seeing controversial sign at Badgers NIT game

MILWAUKEE — Before we get into this, let's get two things straight. One, spelling matters. Two, cheese curds are not, under any circumstance, overrated.

Wisconsinites are getting defensive, and maybe even a little angry, after the Badgers vs Oregon NIT game Tuesday night. But the emotions are not a result of the game.

If you've been on Twitter lately, you may have seen that an Oregon fan attended Tuesday night's game with quite a controversial sign... it read, "cheese curds are overated." And yes, overrated was spelled incorrectly on the sign.

Wisconsin Basketball shared a photo of the sign on Twitter and it caused Wisconsinites to go into a bit of a frenzy. People began replying to and retweeting Wisconsin Basketball's tweet criticizing both the fan's spelling and his opinion.

A Twitter account called 'Life in Wisconsin' retweeted saying, "Wrong on the spelling. Wrong on the facts."

Dan Katz with Barstool Sports also joined the conversation saying, "this is just factually incorrect."

This is just factually incorrect pic.twitter.com/cTdHIB0CGq — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 22, 2023

A producer and sports talker for a Green Bay radio station said, "I get trash-talking in big games, but sometimes it just goes too far..."

Another fan said, "Oregon declared war on Wisconsin last night."

Some of our other favorite responses include, "I can tell by his spelling of overrated, he isn't the brightest," and "at least he knows how to spell cheese."

What makes the situation even better is the Badgers wound up beating Oregon, knocking them out of the NIT tournament. So, not only does Wisconsin likely have better cheese curds than Oregon, but apparently, we're better at basketball too.

The final score of Tuesday night's game was 61-58.

