Wisconsin to host hockey doubleheader at Lambeau Field in February 2027

The Wisconsin Badgers will host a men's and women's doubleheader hockey game at Lambeau Field this winter.

The University of Wisconsin announced the game, called the "Frozen Tundra Faceoff," with the men's team facing the Michigan Wolverines and the women's team facing the Ohio State Buckeyes. Both gameas will be on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027.

It will be the first hockey game held at Lambeau Field in more than two decades.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes and the Wisconsin hockey programs," said Wisconsin Director of Athletics Shawn Eichorst. "The chance to showcase our brand of hockey at one of the most revered venues in sports, Lambeau Field, is a unique privilege and it will create an unforgettable experience for the University, alumni and all Badger fans."

"The WCHA is proud to showcase two of our teams in the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff in Titletown at historic Lambeau Field", said WCHA Commissioner Michelle McAteer. "These two programs have battled for numerous titles in the conference and in the NCAA Tournament for the last decade, and every time they meet, they elevate the game. Thank you to TEG Sport for committing to this doubleheader and supporting women's college hockey. It's exciting that Lambeau's legendary backdrop will spotlight the WCHA and women's hockey, and we hope it's a historic day for our sport."

"We are proud to welcome college hockey back to Lambeau Field for the first time in more than 20 years for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff," said Packers President and CEO Ed Policy. "With three storied programs and two highly anticipated matchups, this doubleheader will give fans a rare opportunity to experience hockey at historic Lambeau Field and bring an exciting winter event to Green Bay."

Presale tickets for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff will be available Wednesday, Sept. 9, with the general public on-sale beginning Friday, Sept. 11. Fans can register for presale access.