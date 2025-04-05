Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fall in season opener to Cedar Rapids Kernels

GRAND CHUTE — The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had a terrific season in 2024, making it all the way to the Midwest League championship.

However, on a cold home and season opener against the Cedar Rapids Kernels, they did not send their fans home with any warm feelings, falling 4-1.

The lone bright sports for the Timber Rattlers were pitcher Manuel Rodriguez and catcher Tayden Hall.,

Rodriguez had a stellar start for Wisconsin, finishing with 11 strikeouts in 4 and 1/3 innings pitched, only giving up 1 unearned run.

Tayden Hall hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 9th inning, but that was all the offense could muster up.

The T-Rats had the bases juiced in the first inning, but Juan Baez hit a squibbler in front of the plate that turned into a double play.

Game two of the three game series Saturday at 1:10 p.m.