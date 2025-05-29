Wisconsin native leads preparation for U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills

ERIN — Sheboygan native Zack Reineking is leading the monumental task of preparing Erin Hills golf course for the upcoming U.S. Women's Open, calling the opportunity to host another major championship in Wisconsin “a fairytale.”

“If I could script out my career, it’s a fairytale for me to be at a position where we are hosting large-scale events like this in the state. So proud of being able to be a part of this,” Reineking said.

As the director of course maintenance at Erin Hills, Reineking oversees the more than 650-acre course that features a challenging 140-yard par-3 and a massive 620-yard par-5 hole.

“I think first and foremost, it’s an honor for us and for our staff. We are able to showcase the state of Wisconsin and golf in the state of Wisconsin, so being able to present the golf course to an international stage is an honor for all of us,” Reineking said.

This isn’t the first time Erin Hills has hosted a major tournament. In 2017, Brooks Koepka won his first major title during the men's U.S. Open held at the course, which was the first U.S. Open in Wisconsin.

That tournament put Erin Hills on the international golf map.

“We’ve seen an uptick for sure. I think that it puts Erin Hills on the map. We get a lot of people that play here just knowing they want to play the same venue and facility that the best players in the world play at,” Reineking said.

With the women’s tournament approaching, preparations are entering the final stage.

“Now we’re at the point where it’s all the final touches,” Reineking said.

The course maintenance staff of 35, supplemented by more than 80 volunteers, is busy rolling the greens to get them up to professional standards.

Recent rainfall hasn’t dampened their efforts. When asked about the impact of the rain, Reineking was optimistic.

“Honestly, I think the rain is going to be a blessing in disguise for us,” he said. “I’ll take the rain now if that means we’ll get some clear skies and warmer temps next week.”

Reineking noted that Erin Hills offers excellent viewing opportunities for spectators due to its size and topography. The large property features several elevated areas that provide views of multiple holes, allowing fans to see several golfers’ shots from a single vantage point.

