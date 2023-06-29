Wisconsin native JJ Watt signs multi-year deal with CBS Sports as NFL analyst

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Former Badger and NFL player JJ Watt has secured a new job that keeps him on your television for a few Sundays a year!

Watt announced the news on Twitter Thursday... twice. Why? Because the first time he had a typo saying he got a job with CVS. The former tight end tweeted later clarifying and said, "I am extremely excited."

He said he's excited to, "talk a little NFL, talk a little life, have a global platform to make fun of my brothers on."

The news comes after Watt retired from the NFL last season as a three-time NFL defensive player of the year; the Texans’ first-round draft pick in 2011; the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017; a five-time first-team All-Pro; and twice the league leader in sacks.

"It really is a great opportunity and I am very much looking forward to it," Watt said of the new job.

Specific details on the new job have not been released but according to the NFL, Watt signed a multi-year deal which will begin in Week 1 of the 2023 season.