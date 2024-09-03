Wisconsin Herd to begin season on the road, open at home with back-to-back games

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd will begin the 2024-25 season on the road, and its first two home games will be a back-to-back.

The Herd announced the full schedule in a press release Tuesday.

The Herd's first road opponent will be the Iowa Wolves. Tip-off for that game is on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The Herd will then return to Oshkosh Arena the following week for back-to-back home games. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Gold. The same two teams will play again the following night.

Another game to watch for is the Herd's School Day game presented by BMO, which will take place on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 11:30 a.m. against the Motor City Cruise.

Wisconsin Herd

For the fourth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: A 16-game Tip-Off Tournament and then the regular season.

The Tip-Off Tournament begins on the first day of the 2024-25 season and ends in December. The tournament culminates when a team wins the Winter Showcase Championship.

How the Tip-Off Tournament works

Teams are placed into four regions

Teams in their respective regions will play 14 games exclusively against each other

A total of eight teams — the top four teams in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentage — advance to the Winter Showcase

Each team in the Winter Showcase will play at least two games

Once the Winter Showcase is over, all the team's records will reset for a 34-game regular season, which begins on Friday, Dec. 27. The Herd open the regular season on the road against the Greensboro Swarm.

The top six teams in each conference — Eastern and Western — qualify for the playoffs. The NBA G League Finals take place in April 2025.

For any schedule updates — including games on tv32 — will be announced at a later date. More information can be found on the Herd's website.