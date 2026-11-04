Wisconsin Herd games return to The Spot Green Bay 32

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — NBC 26 and The Spot Green Bay 32 were announced Wednesday as the official broadcast partners of the Wisconsin Herd for the 2026-27 season.

All home and away games will air live on The Spot Green Bay 32, with one exception: the Nov. 6 road game will air on a tape delay beginning at 9:30 p.m. This marks the ninth season Herd games will air on the station.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with the Wisconsin Herd,” said NBC 26 General Manager Jaclyn Clark. “At NBC 26 and The Spot Green Bay 32, serving our community goes well beyond local news. Bringing live, local sports to viewers is another way we can connect people to the teams and experiences that make our area special, and we’re proud to continue doing that alongside the Herd.”

Returning announcers include Ted Stefaniak, B.J. DeGroot, Brian Butch and Brandon Kinnard.

Single-game tickets are on sale now at wisconsinherd.com or by calling (920) 233-HERD.