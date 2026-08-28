Wisconsin Herd announces 2026-27 schedule

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd announced its 2026-27 schedule, featuring 12 weekend home games at Oshkosh Arena.

The NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks opens the season Nov. 6 on the road against the Iowa Wolves. The Herd’s home opener is set for Nov. 17 against the Windy City Bulls.

The Herd will play 24 home games and face 12 different opponents in Oshkosh this season.

Weekday home games will generally tip off at 6 p.m., while weekend games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Several matinee games are also planned, including the team’s annual School Day Matinee on Jan. 21.

Season ticket memberships are on sale now, with single-game tickets expected to go on sale next week. The team’s promotional schedule, including theme nights and giveaways, will be announced later, according to team officials.

Click here to see the full schedule.