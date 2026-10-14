'We're building a new culture': Wisconsin Herd introduce Schuyler Rimmer as new head coach

OSHKOSH — The Wisconsin Herd, G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, introduced Schuyler Rimmer as their new head coach on Tuesday.

Rimmer previously spent time on the Bucks coaching staff from 2018-22, when he worked closely with former Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“It's super exciting,” he told NBC 26 about returning to the organization. “I think this is a great opportunity, we're building a new culture and, you know, this is a great time to kind of be a part of the organization."

"I'm super excited about this opportunity, one, to be a head coach, but two, to do it as a part of this organization,” Rimmer added.

Watch Rimmer's exclusive 1-on-1 interview with NBC 26's John Miller:

Wisconsin Herd introduce Schuyler Rimmer as new head coach

However, Rimmer isn’t just the Herd head coach; he is also an assistant under new Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins. He'll be balancing both jobs bouncing back and forth between Oshkosh and Milwaukee.

“I think as a coach throughout my career I've always tried to do whatever I can and put myself in positions to help the team, and this is just another opportunity to do that,” Rimmer said. “You know, it'll be a challenge balancing both, but, you know, I think I'm ready for it and ultimately it comes down to just trying to help players get better, and that's something I feel passionately about and this is a great opportunity to do that.”

After spending the 2022-24 seasons with the Lakers as an assistant coach, Rimmer was a Suns assistant last season. Rimmer previously spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant video coordinator and player development assistant from 2018-2022. He said he's excited to develop players in Oshkosh to help the Bucks get back on the right trajectory.

“That's really what our job is — to develop players for the future and, you know, winning,” Rimmer said. “A part of that, we want guys to care about winning and everything we are going to do is going to be competitive, but kind of keeping an eye towards development and are we getting better and not getting lost in the big, you know, the long term, but being really dialed in on the day to day and growth side of things is really where our focus is going to be.”