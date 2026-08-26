Joe Wolf remembered at annual sold-out golf outing in Winneconne

WINNECONNE (NBC 26) — Family and friends gathered at Lake Breeze Golf Course in Winneconne to remember the life of local NBA player and coach Joe Wolf.

Wolf, who died in fall 2024, is honored annually at the Joe Wolf Golf Outing. The event raises money for the Joe Wolf Foundation, which supports disadvantaged youth and heart disease prevention.

Steve Brandes, president of the Wisconsin Herd, spoke about his relationship with Wolf.

"Honestly, he was probably one of my best friends. I knew him for over 20 years and actually was blessed enough to speak at his celebration of life. He was the life of the party. He was high energy, he would walk into a room, make everybody smile. He was just a great human being."

Wolf was an assistant coach with the Wisconsin Herd and with the Milwaukee Bucks. He played in the NBA for 13 years, including with the Bucks.

For the 2nd year in a row, the golf outing sold out with over 150 golfers. Fans also had a chance to score team memorabilia through a raffle benefiting Wolf's foundation.

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