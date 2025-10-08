Herd trade for Wisconsin native, former Badger Johnny Davis

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd have acquired the rights to former Badgers star Johnny Davis.

In a marquee G League trade, the Herd are sending the player rights of Diego Bernard and Jalen Lewis as well as a first-round pick in next year's G League Draft and a pick in next year's G League International Draft.

Hakim Wright Sr./AP Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Georgia Tech Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Davis, a native of La Crosse, averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds with the Badgers in 2021-22, earning Big Ten Player of the Year and first-team All-American honors.

After that standout season, the Washington Wizards selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Davis appeared in 112 games in three seasons with the Wizards, averaging just 3.5 points per game. Last February, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and later waived by Memphis two weeks later.

Nick Wass/AP Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's media day, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The 6'4" guard did find some success in the G League with the Westchester Knicks last season, averaging 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds. Davis has played in 47 career G League games.

In high school, Davis helped lead La Crosse Central to a WIAA State Championship as a freshman. He graduated as the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,158 career points.