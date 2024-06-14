Wisconsin Herd announce six home game dates for 2024-25 season

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd — the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate — announced Friday six of the 24 home game dates for the 2024-25 season in Oshkosh.

Those games will take place on:

Saturday, Nov. 16

Thursday, Jan. 23

Saturday, Jan. 25

Saturday, Feb. 1

Saturday, Feb. 22

Saturday, March 1

The Herd says they will release their full schedule of 50 games at a later date. Opponents and game times are yet to be determined.

You can watch the games on tv32.

Season ticket memberships for all 24 home games are on sale now. Herd fans can call (920) 233-HERD or visit wisconsinherd.comto learn more.