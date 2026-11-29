MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin plans to bring back Luke Fickell as coach in 2027 after the Badgers finished the regular season with twice as many wins as they produced last year, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision, first reported by the Wisconsin State Journal, hasn't been officially announced.

Wisconsin (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) is bowl eligible for the first time since 2023 and closed the regular season Friday with a 28-5 blowout of rival Minnesota.

The Badgers went 4-8 last season. Fickell has gone 25-25 at Wisconsin and owns an 88-50 overall record in 11 years as a head coach.

He entered this season occupying one of the hottest seats in college football because of the Badgers’ struggles over the last two years, a stunning fall for a program that has prided itself on consistency. Wisconsin’s 5-7 finish in 2024 snapped what had been a Power Four-leading string of 22 straight winning seasons.

Wisconsin also had an athletic director change during the offseason, leaving Fickell with a boss who hadn’t hired him. Wisconsin’s average announced 2026 home attendance was 68,255, its lowest since 1992. Still, Fickell's players spoke out on his behalf after Wisconsin's victory over Minnesota.

“We'd do everything for Coach Fickell,” senior defensive lineman Charles Perkins said. “We love Coach Fickell. We love the way he coaches. We love the guys he's brought in.”

Sophomore linebacker Mason Posa said his faith in Fickell's staff was part of the reason he chose to play for Wisconsin.

“I knew this place was special and I know this coaching staff knew what they were doing," Posa said. "It just takes the right guys. We’re slowly going to build this program back to what it used to be.”

Former athletic director Chris McIntosh’s 2022 hire of Fickell drew rave reviews at the time, but the former Cincinnati coach hasn’t been able to approach the success he produced at his previous school. Fickell went 53-10 his last five seasons at Cincinnati, including a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021.

McIntosh exited Wisconsin in the spring to take a new position with the Big Ten Conference. Wisconsin brought in Shawn Eichorst, a former Miami and Nebraska athletic director who most recently had worked as Texas’ deputy athletic director.

McIntosh backed Fickell last season when Wisconsin posted its worst record since a 1-10 finish in 1990. Rather than making a coaching change, McIntosh said he planned to keep Fickell while promising that the school would invest more resources in its football program.

That increased investment enabled Wisconsin to spend the offsesaon adding 34 transfers, including 27 from other Bowl Subdivision programs. Wisconsin restocked its talent base and was playing a much more manageable Big Ten schedule than it faced a year earlier, so the Badgers were expected to have a better record this year — and they delivered.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

