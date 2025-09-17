Wisconsin hamstrung by its uncharacteristic struggles in establishing a rushing attack

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin made itself a Big Ten heavyweight with a smashmouth reputation as its bruising offensive line annually opened up holes for NFL-bound running backs.

It hasn’t been that way lately.

Wisconsin hasn’t ranked among the top 40 Bowl Subdivision teams in yards per carry or yards rushing per game each of the last three seasons. With injuries wreaking havoc on its offensive line, Wisconsin ranks 91st in yards rushing per game (136.7) and 103rd in yards per carry (3.8) this year.

“It’s not something we’re going to shy away from,” center Jake Renfro said. “We own it. We know what we’ve done the past three weeks. We’re going to continue to get better at it.”

The Badgers take on Maryland Saturday in their conference opener. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. and fans can watch the game on NBC 26.

This isn’t the start Wisconsin envisioned when it brought in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and emphasized the importance of establishing a physical identity.

That’s been the hallmark of the best Wisconsin teams, going back to Ron Dayne’s Heisman Trophy-winning season of 1999. A Wisconsin player has won the Doak Walker Award as college football’s top running back on five separate occasions to match Texas for the most of any school.

“This school is known for running backs,” running back Dilin Jones said. “It’s RBU.”

Wisconsin ranked fourth among all FBS teams in yards per carry (6.2) and sixth in yards rushing per game in 2018, when Jonathan Taylor won his first of two straight Doak Walker Awards. The Badgers were 12th in yards per carry (5.33) and 15th in yards rushing per game (233.1) while reaching the Rose Bowl the following season.

They haven’t finished above 35th in yards per carry since. The only time they finished above 46th in yards rushing per game since Taylor’s departure was in 2021, when they ranked 22nd (210.9).

A brief change in philosophy didn’t help.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell started his tenure by hiring Air Raid disciple Phil Longo as offensive coordinator. The idea was that Wisconsin would have a legitimate passing threat now while still running the ball effectively.

It didn’t work out that way. Longo was fired late in a 2024 season in which Wisconsin ranked 78th in yards rushing per game (153.7) and 68th in yards per carry (4.37). Those 153.7 yards rushing per game represented Wisconsin’s lowest average since 2015.

The Badgers (2-1) have been even less productive so far this season heading into their Big Ten opener Saturday against Maryland (3-0).

Jones, a redshirt freshman, has been splitting carries with Darrion Dupree and Cade Yacamelli.

“The running backs that we have are some of the best in the nation,” guard Joe Brunner said. “Their ability to run, catch, block, they can do it all.”

It’s been tough for them to live up to Brunner’s praise because they haven’t had much running room. Injuries have left Wisconsin playing as many as three redshirt freshmen on the offensive line.

“Those guys have to be able to work in unison together and trust one another so we can get more hats at the point of attack of what we need and give our backs a little bit better chance,” Fickell said.

Wisconsin hasn't dominated the way it would like on the O-line in recent seasons, perhaps because of frequent staff changes. A.J. Blazek was Wisconsin’s fourth offensive coordinator in as many years when he arrived in 2024.

It’s also notable that three of last year’s College Football Playoff semifinalists have returning starters on the offensive line who either were from the state of Wisconsin or had played for the Badgers.

Ohio State’s Carson Hinzman and Notre Dame’s Billy Schrauth left their home state despite getting recruited by former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst. Nolan Rucci, a former five-star prospect from Pennsylvania, was a backup at Wisconsin before transferring to Penn State and becoming a starter.

Even without those guys, Wisconsin had the makings of a quality offensive line this year featuring three returning starters in tackle Riley Mahlman, Brunner and Renfro. But injuries have exposed a lack of depth.

Kevin Heywood, the projected starting left tackle, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in spring practice. The Badgers tried to fill the void by signing Central Michigan transfer Davis Heinzen, who started 36 games at his former school. Heinzen was benched after struggling in a season-opening 17-0 victory over Miami (Ohio).

Renfro missed a 42-10 win over Middle Tennessee with an injured left knee. He played through it in a 38-14 loss at No. 14 Alabama but injured his right ankle in the process.

Wisconsin gained just 4 yards on its first 15 rushing attempts against Middle Tennessee before gaining 149 yards on 16 carries the rest of that game. The Badgers ran for 92 yards on 34 carries against Alabama.

“We have what it takes,” Brunner said. “We have the ability. I think once we play, when you see it, five as one, when we do that, we have the ability to run on whoever we want. It’s really just working to get to that point.”

Jones believes it’s only a matter of time before Wisconsin is running wild again.

“It’s about to start happening,” Jones said.

