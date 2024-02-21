Wahl, Wisconsin hold off Maryland from the foul line in 74-70 win

MADISON (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 18 points and Max Klesmit scored 16 points and Wisconsin made 11 of 12 foul shots in the last 42 seconds to fend off Maryland 74-70 on Tuesday night.

Chucky Hepburn scored 11 points and AJ Storr 10 for the Badgers (18-9, 10-6) who finished 28 of 31 from the foul line.

Jahmir Young scored 20 points, Julian Reese 18 and Donta Scott 12 for Maryland (14-13, 6-10).

The Badgers seemed safe when Klesmit buried a 3-pointer for a 63-56 lead with 56 seconds left, but Young hit a 3 to reduce the Terrapins' deficit to 68-65 with 12 seconds remaining. Ten seconds later, Jamie Kaiser Jr. made a 3 to get Maryland within 72-70 before Klesmit made two free throws for the final points.

Wahl's layup with 10:30 remaining before halftime put Wisconsin ahead 15-14, and the Badgers used a 9-2 run over the final four minutes to take a 37-29 intermission lead.

Wisconsin's win coupled with Iowa's road win against Michigan State puts the Badgers in sole possession of third place in the Big Ten. Wisconsin is 2-1 since suffering a four-game losing streak.

Maryland — which has lost five of six — travels to Rutgers on Sunday. Wisconsin heads to Indiana on Feb. 27.