Nate Bittle scores 20, Oregon beats Wisconsin 85-71

Kayla Wolf/AP
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nate Bittle scored 20 points, Takai Simpkins added 17, and Oregon beat Wisconsin 85-71 on Wednesday night.

Oregon (11-17, 4-13 Big Ten) has won back-to-back games and three of four following a 10-game skid.

Kwame Evans Jr. had 16 points and a season-high tying four blocks and Wei Lin added 13 points for the Ducks.

Sean Stewart threw down two dunks in an 11-2 run that gave Oregon an 11-point lead with 6:24 left. Nick Boyd made jumper in the lane and John Blackwell followed with a 3 before Simpkins and Braeden Carrington traded 3-pointers to make 65-59 with 4:48 to go but the Badgers got no closer.

Blackwell led Wisconsin (19-9, 11-6) with 22 points and Boyd finished with 11 points and seven assists.

Wisconsin set the program's single-game record with 45 3-point attempts. The previous mark of 40 was set twice: against Providence on Nov. 27, and against Temple in 2001.

Lin scored nine points in a 13-2 run that gave Oregon its first lead of the game at 25-23 with 5:39 left in the first half.

Winter and Boyd each hit a 3-pointer before Rapp converted a three-point play in a 9-3 spurt that gave Wisconsin a 19-10 lead almost seven minutes into the game.

The Ducks shot 71% (17 of 24) in the second half and made 28 of 54 (52%) overall.

The Badgers committed 12 turnovers, nine in the second half, which Oregon converted into 24 points.

Up next

Wisconsin: Plays Saturday at Washington.

Oregon: Visits Northwestern on Saturday.

