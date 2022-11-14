Former Wisconsin Badger Brent Moss dies at 50

Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Brent Moss, who led the team to a Big Ten title in 1994, died on Sunday. He was 50 years old.

A cause of death was not provided as of Monday morning, according to SaturdayTradition.com.

During the 1993-94 season, Moss led the Badgers to the Big Ten title and their first Rose Bowl berth since 1963 against UCLA. During the game, Moss rushed 158 yards and made two touchdowns in the 21-6 victory. During the season Moss totaled 1,673 yards, 16 touchdowns and 312 carries. Moss was named the B1G Offense Player of the Year for the 1993-94 season.

Moss went on to play with the St. Louis Rams and briefly with the Green Bay Packers.

Moss also helped Racine Park go to the WIAA Division 1 state title in 1988.

