Former Badgers guard Davison joins Wisconsin's staff as Gard's special assistant

MADISON (NBC 26) — Former Badgers guard Brad Davison will join the Wisconsin basketball coaching staff as a special assistant to head coach Greg Gard, UW announced Monday.

Davison, who played for the Badgers from 2017-22, will replace UW Athletic Hall of Famer Kirk Penney on the Wisconsin basketball coaching staff.

Penney, who starred for the Badgers from 1999-2003, has resigned from UW's staff after two seasons as an assistant.

Davison played in 161 career games at Wisconsin, which ranks second in program history. He is one of just five players in Badgers basketball history with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists. He was also a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

After his college career, Davison played professionally overseas in Lithuania and Spain but has now decided to pursue a career in coaching.

“I am incredibly grateful to return to the University of Wisconsin with my family,” Davison said in a news release. “This is a special place that means the world to me. I can’t wait to serve this program and to continue to raise the high standard of Wisconsin Basketball.”

“Adding Brad Davison to our staff is an absolute win,” Gard added in the release. “He was the heart and soul of our program while he played here and he has stayed connected even while playing professionally over the past four years in Europe."

"He has a terrific basketball mind, one of the best leaders I’ve ever coached, and we know we are adding someone who will dedicate every ounce to this team," Gard said.

Davison is a native of Maple Grove, Minn.