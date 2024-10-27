Badgers game against Iowa on November 2 to air on NBC 26

IOWA CITY, IA (NBC 26) — For the second time in back-to-back weeks, the Wisconsin Badgers' next game on Nov. 2 will air on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night, the network announced Sunday.

Fans in northeast Wisconsin will be able to watch the game locally on NBC 26, with coverage from Iowa City's Kinnick Stadium beginning at 6:00 p.m.

https://x.com/BadgerFootball/status/1850378764418462013

After missing a golden opportunity to change their recent history of struggles against ranked teams in a 28-13 loss at home to the No. 3 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions, the Badgers will look to right the ship and get back in the win column when they do battle with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa, meanwhile, is off to a 5-3 start. The Hawkeyes improving their record to that mark after having just beaten Northwestern convincingly 40-14 at home in Iowa City on Saturday.

NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night has produced big ratings so far this season, with the clash between then-No. 2 Ohio State and then-No. 3 Oregon posting the conference's highest-rated primetime game since 2008 with more than 10 million total viewers.

The Ducks beat the Buckeyes in that game 32-31 to remain undefeated. Oregon is still undefeated and now 8-0 and the No. 1 ranked team in the nation after defeating the then-No. 20 ranked Illinois 38-9 at home. Ohio State is now 6-1 and the No. 4 ranked team in the nation after beating Nebraska 21-17 at home.