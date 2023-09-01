Wisconsin Badgers ready for debut, and Longo loves slot receivers

The Badgers will be a colorful bunch in 2023. Take for example offensive coordinator Phil Longo's affinity for slot receivers.

"I told my wife, I think the thing I love the most after my wife and my kids are slot receivers," Wisconsin Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo says. "All right? Because they are typically one of the most productive positions in the offense."

"Great, great," Badgers Wide Receiver Skyler Bell says. "I like that he has me up there you know, with his, you know, two loved ones. You know, it means a lot coming from a guy that you know believes in you. And has an offense of this caliber and you know, with this explosiveness."

And Hunter Wohler, where the Muskego safety is still rockin' the mustache.

Reporter Lance Allan: Time for the hard-hitting questions. I see the mustache survived the spring and the summer. Is it going to survive the season?

"That's the plan," Hunter Wohler says. "I don't plan on it going anywhere any time soon. So as long as we can keep doing what we're doing? It'll stick around."

On the opposite side? New starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai, about as even keel as they come.

Allan: Is that something that's always been your personality trait? Or did you kind of grow into that as you developed as a quarterback?

"Ah no, I think I've been pretty stable," Tanner Mordecai says. "Just kind of, my whole, kind of just how I live my life."

"Yeah, he gets excited," Chimere Dike says. "I mean whenever, you know, we score? You know, he definitely comes and celebrates. But I think one of the best things about a quarterback is that, you know, he's consistently the same way and that allows, you know, the other guys to feed off that and kind of stay more calm and level-headed throughout the game."

With Wisconsin ranked 19th in the preseason AP College Football Poll, the Badgers under Luke Fickell are getting a good amount of respect before even playing a game.