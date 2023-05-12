Winter didn't slow down U.S. Senior Open preparations at Sentry World

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — With some portions of northern Wisconsin recording the snowiest winter on record, Sentry World passed the test.

"I would say that we got more snow this year than last year. But last year was colder for an extended period of time," 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship Director Steve Marino says. "So right now the golf course came out of the winter with flying colors."

The site of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point will be ready to test the best on the Champions tour, with most fairways tightened from 40 yards wide to 26 or less.

"They don't wanna see guys struggle. But they also don't wanna see a total blowout and shooting 25 under par for the week," Marino says. "So I think that's exactly what we're going to have come championship week. If it's somewhere in the range of 11 to 13, or 14 under for the, collectively for the week? I think that's a pretty good test of golf for these guys."

The family-friendly event will allow kids 17 and under in free.

"17 and under with a ticketed adult are in free," Marino says. "So, we want, and what the USGA prides themselves on, is being a very family-friendly, family-conducive atmosphere."

With special care to the iconic flower hole.

"Those flowers are actually going to be kept in the greenhouse longer to allow them to bloom and be more vibrant as soon as they get planted," Marino says. "In late June, to be ready for the championship week...that way there's no missing the mark."

And yes, Marino says his mustache will stay.

"I get Ted Lasso or a lot of Luigi or something like that," Marino says with a laugh. "And I'm totally ok with it. So I'm big on nicknames so I'm fine with that too."

Recently an NBC production team checked out the golf course for the best shooting locations for the tournament. It will be broadcast on Peacock and the Golf Channel.