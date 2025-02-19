WIAA bans transgender athletes from girls' sports

STEVENS POINT (NBC 26) — In a major ruling, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) announced Wednesday that only athletes designated as females at birth can compete in girls' sports.

"Today the WIAA Board of Control voted to update the organization's policy regarding student-athlete eligibility – affirming its compliance with federal directives that only students designated as females at birth will be allowed to participate in girls competitions," WIAA Executive Director Stephanie Hauser said in a news release. "Working in consultation with legal counsel, our Board updated this policy to ensure clarity is provided to our membership as they work to comply with new federal guidance from the White House.”

The WIAA's Board of Control voted to approve the new policy.

The WIAA's decision comes after the NCAA recently changed its transgender student-athlete participation policy, limiting biological girls to play in women's sports only.

These moves come after President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month intending to ban transgender athletes from playing in women's sports.