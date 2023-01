West De Pere traveled to New London on Thursday night in a battle of unbeaten teams in the Bay conference.

The Phantoms (11-3, 6-0) escaped with a 48-47 win over New London (10-2, 4-1), overcoming a 10 point first half deficit.

The Freedom Irish (12-1, 9-0) hosted North Eastern conference foe Oconto Falls (4-9, 3-6) and cruised to a 66-25 victory.

Irish senior Sadie Jarmolowicz surpassed the 1,000 point mark in the win.