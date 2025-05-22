"We stood the test of time": After 30 years, Kaukauna boys basketball coach Mike Schalow retires

KAUKAUNA — Mike Schalow, as the Kaukauna boys basketball coach, has had a legendary career—one that spanned over four decades and a total of 30 years where he led the team to two state titles. But on Wednesday morning, in the team room, he had a very difficult conversation with his squad, telling them that he’s retiring.

“It’s been a real challenge because it hasn’t been a job; it’s been a lifestyle," Schalow said.

Schalow has been around the game of basketball for 51 years, coaching for 38 of those. Making the decision to retire was been a grueling one.

“What you need to continue to be able to do to keep a standard of excellence for yourself and for the program is something that becomes harder and harder and challenging, and I don’t think I can probably for my own personal (hold) that standard to keep that going," he said.

To be able to be at a program for 30 years, Schalow attributes that to the coaches he surrounded himself with, the support of school administration, and of course, the players. That’s what he will remember most: the relationships.

“I think we would need all evening probably to really talk about all the things," Schalow said of what he will remember the most. "When you talk about special, it is relationships, no question.”

The Kaukauna community has given his teams so much support over the years, and Schalow says it’s been a great place to raise his family—a place that will hold many special memories, from state title-winning teams to coaching his sons.

“I think one thing that is really special too that sometimes doesn’t get noticed is the fact that we’ve had 22 straight winning seasons of winning basketball," said Schalow. "That’s not easy to do, and that’s probably one of the things as a group that I’m very, very proud of because we’ve kind of stood the test of time.”

There have been some legendary coaches to come through the FVA, and while many would put Schalow in that group, he’s just extremely proud and grateful to have been the head coach of the Ghosts for the past 30 years.

“I wouldn’t want to have had it any other way or done anything different. I think it certainly exceeded my expectations coming in, and it’s checked a lot of boxes, and I’m very proud and happy about that," said Schalow.

Schalow will finish his coaching career with Kaukauna with a 482-246 record, two state titles, one state runner-up finish, four state appearances and six conference championships.

As for what he’s going to be doing with all of his free time now, Schalow said you can find him at his vacation home on the lake.