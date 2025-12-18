UWGB's Doug Gottlieb to ‘take a break’ from his radio show

GREEN BAY (AP) — Green Bay’s Doug Gottlieb says he’s stepping away from his radio show to put his total focus on his coaching responsibilities.

Gottlieb has been coaching while also maintaining his national sports talk radio show since Green Bay hired him in May 2024. Gottlieb said Wednesday he plans to stop doing his radio show at the end of this week or next week, though he will continue to do a podcast.

“As of now, we’re going to take a break from it,” Gottlieb said in his news conference after Green Bay’s 67-64 victory over UC Santa Barbara. “I’ve got to have a life. I’ve got to be there for these kids. I’ve got to really dig in because we’re building something cool here.”

He called the decision “a hard one on one level for me, but a smart one.”

Gottlieb has worked as a broadcaster for about two decades, but he didn’t have any college coaching experience when Green Bay hired the former Oklahoma State guard. Green Bay made the hire while allowing Gottlieb to maintain his radio show.

Although Gottlieb says his players deserve a “fully dedicated coach,” he also believes he’s been fully dedicated to coaching even while doing his radio show. But he also wanted to make sure he’s as prepared as possible to do as much as he can for his team.

Gottlieb noted a recent example of how his two jobs interfered with each other. His radio responsibilities prevented him from making it on the team bus for a trip to Indianapolis, so he flew there on his own instead.

“I don’t think that’s what I want to do as a coach,” Gottlieb said.

Green Bay went 4-28 in Gottlieb’s first season and is 6-7 so far this year. The Phoenix have won five of their last seven games.

