UW-Oshkosh women's basketball wins nail-biter over UW-Stevens Point to remain undefeated

OSHKOSH — The UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team came into their game against UW-Stevens Point at the Kolf Sports Center on Wednesday night with a perfect 16-0 record.

They need a freshman to have the game of her young Titans' career to remain undefeated and lift her team to a 54-50 victory to move to 17-0.

"It's a huge win for us and you got to protect your home court in this league, it's too tough to win on the road," said Titans head coach Brad Fischer about the WIAC.

The Titans led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but the Pointers mounted a comeback to tie the game with under two-minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

However, freshman Paige Seckar for UW-Oshkosh with 30 seconds left hit what would be the game-winning bucket over a double-team as the shot clock expired. They would hang-on from there.

"For her to deliver as a freshman and have that moment — you need a bunch of moments to build a career and for her to get it right away as a freshman and have a game-winner under her belt in a huge game for us is a big testament to her and how she's gotten ready to be a Titan," said Titans head coach Brad Fischer.

Seckar ended the game with a team-high 11 points.

"It was a close game, it was a good battle by all of us, but we stick together, we have each others backs," Seckar said. "That's all that matters and that's how we pull out these close wins."

The 17 straight victories is tied for the third most in program history. The Titans will look to move to 18-0 on Saturday at UW-River Falls.