UW-Oshkosh women's basketball stifles Gorloks, advances to NCAA D3 Tournament second round

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team exercised their demons on the Webster University Gorloks in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Division III tournament after falling in the WIAC title game last week to UW-La Crosse.

Hosting the first two rounds of tourney at the Kolf Sports Center, the Titans made sure they punched their ticket to the second round as they took down the Webster University Gorloks, 53-37.

Both teams struggled from the field in the first half, as the Titans made 25% of their shots, the Gorloks only made 18%. UW-Oshkosh led 17-12 at the break.

In the third quarter, the Titans got hot on the offensive side of the ball making 58% of their shots to lead by 17 heading into the fourth quarter and they controlled the game from there.

Sammi Beyer led the Titans with 10 points. Sarah Hardwick chipped in 7 points and 7 rebounds.

The Titans will play Wisconsin Lutheran Saturday night a 7:15 p.m. in the round of 32.