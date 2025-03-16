UW-Oshkosh women's basketball Final 4 bound for the first time since 1996

BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS — The UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team is headed to final four for the first time since 1996 and for the first-time under head coach Brad Fischer.

The Titans took down Baldwin University, 60-53 on Saturday night. The Titans led by as many as 17 points in the first half and held-off the Yellow Jackets from there.

Titans' sophomore Sammi Beyer had a team high 18 points. Kayce Vaile (14) and Kate Huml (10) also scored in double-digits.

The team now is headed to their third final four appearance in school history. They will face off against Smith College, who came up just short of winning the D3 title last year, on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Salem, Virginia at the Cregger Center.

And the Titans aren't the only team left from the WIAC still left in the D3 NCAA tournament. UW-Stout took down the University of Scranton, 81-77. They will play NYU, who took home the crown last year.