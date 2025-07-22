UW-Oshkosh women's basketball adds former UWGB star Cassie Schiltz to staff as top assistant

GREEN BAY — Former UW-Green Bay standout basketball player Cassie Schiltz is getting into the coaching ranks.

Schiltz, a Luxemburg native, has joined the UW-Oshkosh women's basketball program as the Titans top assistant.

Schiltz concluded her career at UW-Green Bay this past spring with 1,314 points and finished as the schools all-time leader in free throw percentage (88.9%). She was a key piece that helped the Phoenix reach the NCAA tournament the last two seasons.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cassie Schiltz to our staff," UWO's longtime head coach, Brad Fischer, said in a statement. "Cassie is a proven winner who brings a relentless work ethic, strong basketball IQ, and a high level of character to our program. She had a tremendous playing career at Green Bay and has already gained valuable experience coaching with the Wisconsin Legends club program. I'm confident she will make an immediate impact and is without a doubt a rising star in our profession."

Schiltz is the second UWGB alumna to turn to coaching this offseason. Former teammate Jasmine Kondrakiewicz is now an assistant with the Phoenix.