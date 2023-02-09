UW-Oshkosh women lose to Whitewater, Titans men defeat Warhawks

OSHKOSH — The UW-Oshkosh women came into Wednesday night one game behind UW-Whitewater in WIAC, but with a 67-55 loss the Titans women are now 2 games back. The Warhawks swept the Titans on the season.

UW-Oshkosh could not contain Warhawks' Abby Belschner who finished with a game high 20 points. Whitewater made 45% of their shots, while the Titans struggled mightily shooting the ball, ending the game with 33%.

The UW-Oshkosh men on the other hand, swept the Warhawks during the regular season with a 72-68 victory. With the win, the team secured at the very least a share of the regular-season WIAC championship.

Quinn Steckbaur led the Titans with 20 points.