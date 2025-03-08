UW-Oshkosh women and St. Norbert men advance to second round of D3 NCAA tournament

UW-Oshkosh is moving on, overcoming a slow start in the first half as they took down Calvin University 61-52 at the Kolf Sports center.

The Titans shot just 21% from the floor in the first quarter, but shot much better from there on out, making 45% of their attempts from the field.

Titans senior forward Kayce Vaile finished with a team-high 16 points.

UW-Oshkosh will now play Bethel in the second round at the Kolf Sports Center at 7 p.m.

__________________________________________________________________

The St. Norbert men’s basketball team had a monstrous first half 25 point lead and hung on to win 92-89, despite quite the comeback by Carthage.

The Green Knights had six players in double-figures. Senior Garrett Grzesk led the way with a team-high 19 points.

St. Norbert will now play UW-La Crosse at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday night in the second round at the La Crosse Center.