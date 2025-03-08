Watch Now
UW-Oshkosh women and St. Norbert men advance to second round of D3 NCAA tournament

The Titans will now play Bethel in the second round at the Kolf Sports Center on Saturday and St. Norbert will take on UW-La Crosse.
UW-Oshkosh is moving on, overcoming a slow start in the first half as they took down Calvin University 61-52 at the Kolf Sports center.

The Titans shot just 21% from the floor in the first quarter, but shot much better from there on out, making 45% of their attempts from the field.

Titans senior forward Kayce Vaile finished with a team-high 16 points.

UW-Oshkosh will now play Bethel in the second round at the Kolf Sports Center at 7 p.m.

The St. Norbert men’s basketball team had a monstrous first half 25 point lead and hung on to win 92-89, despite quite the comeback by Carthage.

The Green Knights had six players in double-figures. Senior Garrett Grzesk led the way with a team-high 19 points.

St. Norbert will now play UW-La Crosse at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday night in the second round at the La Crosse Center.

