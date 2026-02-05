Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UW-Oshkosh upset by UW-Platteville, win streak snapped at 19

UW-Oshkosh entered the game undefeated at 19-0, having defeated UW-Platteville six consecutive times. However, poor shooting doomed the Titans, who suffered their first loss of the season.
OSHKOSH-(NBC 26) — (19-1,8-1) UW-Oshkosh entered the game undefeated at 19-0, having defeated (16-4,6-3) UW-Platteville six consecutive times. However, poor shooting doomed the Titans, who suffered their first loss of the season. 47-43.

The Titans held a 37-30 lead with 9:33 remaining in the fourth quarter but did not score until 4:09 left in the game, allowing the Pioneers to storm back, take the lead and eventually win.

UW-Oshkosh shot just 34 percent from the floor. Paige Seckar led the team with 11 points.

The Pioneers’ Ella Mackiewicz scored a game-high 14 points.

Next up: The Titans host UW-River Falls on Saturday.

