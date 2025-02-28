UW-Oshkosh strikes down Eagles and advances to WIAC Championship game

OSHKOSH — The (23-3) UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team took home the regular season WIAC crown.

Now, after taking down (16-11) UW-La Crosse, 59-47, they're one win away from taking home the WIAC Championship as well.

The Titans jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter, as their stifling defense held the Eagles to zero made baskets from the field and they never looked back.

Titans' Kayce Vaile finished with a double-double, 12 points and 13 rebounds. She was one of five players to finish in double-figures for UW-Oshkosh.

They will now go toe-to-toe with UW-Whitewater at the Kolf Sports Center on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the WIAC Championship. The Titans swept the season series, winning both games in overtime thrillers.