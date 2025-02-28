Watch Now
Sports

Actions

UW-Oshkosh strikes down Eagles and advances to WIAC Championship game

Kayce Vaile finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds and was one of five players to finish in double-figures for UW-Oshkosh. They will host UW-Whitewater Saturday for the WIAC Championship at 3 p.m.
UW-Oshkosh strikes down Eagles and advances to WIAC Championship game
Posted

OSHKOSH — The (23-3) UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team took home the regular season WIAC crown.

Now, after taking down (16-11) UW-La Crosse, 59-47, they're one win away from taking home the WIAC Championship as well.

The Titans jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter, as their stifling defense held the Eagles to zero made baskets from the field and they never looked back.

Titans' Kayce Vaile finished with a double-double, 12 points and 13 rebounds. She was one of five players to finish in double-figures for UW-Oshkosh.

They will now go toe-to-toe with UW-Whitewater at the Kolf Sports Center on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the WIAC Championship. The Titans swept the season series, winning both games in overtime thrillers.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan