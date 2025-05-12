UW-Oshkosh softball looks to cap off 'unreal' season with NCAA Tournament run

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The (36-6) UW-Oshkosh women’s softball team has become a NCAA Division III powerhouse.

After winning the WIAC tournament this past weekend, the Titans earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament. It's their fourth appearance in the last five years and for the third straight year, they’ll host games in the opening Championship Regional round.

“It’s everything,” said senior pitcher Sydney Nemetz about hosting the opening round. “It’s hard to even think about (the season) eventually it will end but being able to host is great. This season has felt unreal.”

Nemetz, who has a top-20 ERA (1.20) in Division 3 has been a standout for the Titans since her freshman year and with teammate sophomore Brianna Bougie who has the best ERA in the country (0.60), they might be the best 1-2 punch in the nation.

“I don't know if I've ever coached a better one-two punch, they both bring something so unique,” said Titans head coach Scott Beyer of his star pitchers. “It really sparks our team because going out there we know we’re going to be in the game when either of them are pitching and that really gives us a shot in the arm to know that it doesn’t matter where we are, we’re going to be in the game at the end.”

Their battery-mate is not too shabby, either. Last weekend, senior catcher Sophie Wery became the WIAC’s all-time leader in RBI’s with 171.

“It's really fun just being able to leave my mark on the WIAC just coming from Seymour, super small town and coming here and being successful is really fun,” Wery said.

Even though she’s a tough out at the plate, Beyer said she might be the best defensive catcher in the country.

“She shuts down running games when she’s behind the plate,” he said. “People are afraid to run on her because she’s got a cannon for an arm and she loves throwing people out and she has a very high IQ behind the plate.”

The Titans are eyeing a second-straight trip to the College World Series and in their first matchup on Thursday, the Titans play (31-11) Concordia University Wisconsin, a team they swept in two games (8-0 and 10-3) to start the season.

“They’re obviously playing really well to close the season. It's good to have that familiarity with a team, but it’s also a bad thing because they know us a little bit too. I'm looking forward to a great game,” said Beyer.

Thursday's opening game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the UW-Oshkosh Softball Park.