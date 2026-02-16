OSHKOSH — The UW-Oshkosh athletics department had a huge announcement Monday morning at the Kolf Sports Center: The Titans are bringing back their men’s soccer program, which had found much success before it was discontinued in 2015.

“Effective immediately, men’s soccer is returning to UW-Oshkosh," said Darryl Sims.

About 10 years ago, Titans athletic director Darryl Sims announced that the school was cutting men’s soccer due to budget constraints and a lack of competing teams in the WIAC.

UW-Oshkosh revives men’s soccer program, coaching search underway

“It was a very difficult decision to make because I had to sit in that locker room in front of those student athletes and tell them what was happening,” Sims said. “So, you know, being able to come full circle right now, it made it all worthwhile.”

The school believes that having men’s soccer is now financially viable and will field a team beginning in fall 2027. The search for a coach is already underway.

“I would expect that, one, we’ll find an incredible coach to lead the way, and two, we’ll identify some really good student athletes who believe in what we believe in, will buy into the coach’s philosophy, and we’ll probably see some early success,” said Sims, who is now assistant chancellor for intercollegiate athletics.

UWO Hall of Famer Toby Bares is helping the school with the coach search. Bares coached the Titans to 11 of their 14 NCAA appearances.

“I’m looking forward to supporting that. I thank everybody who’s helped make this day possible, and it’s all about what’s next,” Bares said.

The school said it hopes to have a coach in place by the end of this academic year.

