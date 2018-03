OSHKOSH, Wis. - UW-Oshkosh senior quarterback Brett Kasper will continue his football career professionally in Germany.

According to a Tweet from the UW-Oshkosh football official Twitter account, Kasper signed a professional contract with the Nurnburg Rams, in the German Football League.

Kasper finished his senior season with a school-record 34 touchdown passes and threw for 3,025 yards. The Two Rivers native is the all-time leader in passing yards and and touchdown passes at UW-Oshkosh.

The Titans went 40-6 with Kasper as a starter and finished as NCAA DIII National Champion Runners-Up in 2016.