OSHKOSH — The UW-Oshkosh men's basketball team, the No.1 seed in the WIAC tournament were hosting UW-Whitewater, the No.3 seed and couldn’t dig themselves out of a large first-half deficit.

After losing 92-79 on Sunday, The Titans will now need to receive and at-large bid in order to make the D3 NCAA tournament.

Warhawks Trevon Chislom had 18 points at the half, and eded up with a game-high 29.

Levi Borchert and Will Mahoney both had a team-high 16 point for the Titans.