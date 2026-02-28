OSHKOSH — For the second straight year, the UW-Oshkosh Titans had a chance to tie the game at the end of regulation in the WIAC tournament championship, and once again, they left Kolf Sports Center with heartbreak.

The Titans’ offense went ice cold in the fourth quarter, scoring just five points and letting a 12-point second-half lead slip away in a 52-49 loss to UW-La Crosse.

UW-Oshkosh controlled the game heading into the fourth but did not make a field goal until just 33 seconds remained in regulation, cutting the Eagles’ lead to 51-49. After the Eagles went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line following a foul with 13 seconds left, their lead grew to 52-49. Oshkosh’s Sammi Beyer attempted a desperation shot to tie the game, but it bounced off the backboard.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS!

UW-Oshkosh falters in fourth quarter, UW-La Crosse wins WIAC tournament championship

For the second consecutive year, the Titans faltered in the WIAC title game.

Paige Seckar led UW-Oshkosh with 12 points. Molly Janke paced the Eagles with 12 points to help secure the victory.

Both teams now await their NCAA Division III tournament seedings on Monday.

