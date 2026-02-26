UW-Oshkosh falls to Aurora University in first-ever women’s flag football game

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The UW-Oshkosh women’s flag football team officially kicked off their first season on Wednesday afternoon, hosting Aurora University, who also was playing their first game in program history.

The Titans’ first drive ended in an interception, which was picked off by Emily Gabrelcik, and that’s the way the rest of the game would go for the Titans, falling 34-0.

Aurora quarterback Kaylin Morgan threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns. Gabrelcik had two interceptions that she picked off from both the Titans quarterbacks who saw action.

Despite the lopsided score, the Titans were thrilled to begin their first-ever season:

“I mean it’s like a monumental, first ever flag football game. It’s just something big to be a part of. It’s just so fun to be here. It’s just great,” said Titans freshman Jamaya Mariner.

“It feels so cool and it’s such an opportunity that this is like my hometown and like so many girls from my school get to sit there and watch me do this and be a part of it. It’s so awesome,” said freshman Joely Schelfhout.

Next up: The Titans head on the road to face Marian University on March 22 in the Marian triangular.

