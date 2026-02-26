Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

UW-Oshkosh falls to Aurora University in first-ever women’s flag football game

The UW-Oshkosh women’s flag football team officially kicked off their first season on Wednesday afternoon, hosting Aurora University, who also was playing their first game in program history.
UW-Oshkosh falls to Aurora University in first-ever women’s flag football game
UW-Oshkosh falls to Aurora in first-ever women’s flag football game
Posted

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The UW-Oshkosh women’s flag football team officially kicked off their first season on Wednesday afternoon, hosting Aurora University, who also was playing their first game in program history.

The Titans’ first drive ended in an interception, which was picked off by Emily Gabrelcik, and that’s the way the rest of the game would go for the Titans, falling 34-0.

Aurora quarterback Kaylin Morgan threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns. Gabrelcik had two interceptions that she picked off from both the Titans quarterbacks who saw action.

Despite the lopsided score, the Titans were thrilled to begin their first-ever season:

“I mean it’s like a monumental, first ever flag football game. It’s just something big to be a part of. It’s just so fun to be here. It’s just great,” said Titans freshman Jamaya Mariner.

“It feels so cool and it’s such an opportunity that this is like my hometown and like so many girls from my school get to sit there and watch me do this and be a part of it. It’s so awesome,” said freshman Joely Schelfhout.

Next up: The Titans head on the road to face Marian University on March 22 in the Marian triangular.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
john miller .jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan