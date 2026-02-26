Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UW-Oshkosh dominates UW-River Falls to advance to WIAC championship

UW-Oshkosh women’s basketball is moving on to the WIAC tournament championship after taking down UW-River Falls on Wednesday night in the semifinal round, 68-41.
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — UW-Oshkosh women’s basketball is moving on to the WIAC tournament championship after taking down UW-River Falls on Wednesday night in the semifinal round, 68-41.

The Falcons took an early 7-5 lead, but the Titans went on an 11-0 run and found themselves up by 20 at the half and never looked back.

Sophomore Paige Seckar had a team-high 14 points for the Titans. Junior Sammi Beyer had 12.

The Titans will try to go 3-0 against UW-La Crosse this season when they host the Eagles in the WIAC championship on Friday at 7 p.m.

