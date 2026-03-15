UW-Oshkosh advances to NCAA Division III Final Four with win over UChicago

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh women’s basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Division III Final Four.

The Titans defeated the University of Chicago 73-56 to win the sectional title and advance to the national semifinals for the second straight year.

Sammi Beyer led UW–Oshkosh with 22 points, shooting 8-for-16 from the field and 4-for-8 from 3-point range while adding three assists. Paige Seckar finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

UW–Oshkosh will play in the national semifinals Thursday, March 19, in Salem, Virginia. The other Final Four teams are Scranton, NYU and Denison.