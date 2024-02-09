UW-Green Bay women's basketball shrugs off sluggish start to defeat Northern Kentucky

In a Thursday night Horizon League matchup the (18-5,11-2) UW-Green Bay Phoenix women's basketball shrugged of a a sluggish start to defeat (6-16,4-9) Northern Kentucky 67-51.

Head coach Kevin Borseth won his 500th game with the Phoenix.

His team found themselves down 15-4 early in the first quarter but would comeback to take a three point lead at half-time. UWGB came out of the break on fire making 60% of their field goals in the 3rd quarter to jump out to a big lead.

Phoenix junior forward Jasmine Kondrakiewicz finished with a game-high 16 points. Another junior, Natalie McNeal, put on a clinic in rebounding, she ended up with a double-double (12 points and 16 rebounds).

The Phoenix remain half a game back of Cleveland state for first place.

Next up: UW-Green Bay hosts (5-17,3-10) IUPUI at the Kress on Saturday at 1 p.m.