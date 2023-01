GREEN BAY — After a tough loss to Youngstown State at the Kress Center on Friday night, the UW-Green Bay women's basketball team got back on the right track with a 71-54 win over Robert Morris at home on Sunday.

The Phoenix are now 15-4 overall and 8-2 in conference.

Bailey Butler head 16 points and Sydney Levy had a team-high 21 points for UW-GB.

Next up: The Phoenix hosts Milwaukee on Thursday night.