UW-Green Bay women's basketball extends winning streak to 5 with win over Oakland

The (22-5,15-2) UW-Green Bay Phoenix lost earlier this season to Oakland by two points and on Thursday night avenged that loss with a blowout 74-45 win.

The Phoenix extend their winning streak to five games and still remain tied at the top of the Horizon League with Cleveland State. The Vikings were the last team to beat UW-Green Bay back on February 3.

UWGB junior guard Maddy Schreiber led the way in the their victory with a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds).

Next up: The Phoenix are back at the Kress Center on Saturday to host the Detroit Mercy.

